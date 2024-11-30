Priyanka Chopra is a stellar actress claiming fame all over the world with her imprints in the two biggest film industries of the world. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra reveals unknown details about her first film

Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made her debut with the Tamil film 'Thamizhan' in 2002 and Chopra was only 20 when the film came out. Priyanka also became Miss World at the age of 18 in the year 2000. She achieved stardom at an age no one could even think of. Priyanka's life has also been full of hardships and struggles, especially after her father passed away but her determination and hard work are unmatched.

Madhu Chopra reveals details about Priyanka Chopra's first contract

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra made shocking revelations about her first contract in a candid conversation on the Something Bigger Show. Madhu shared that Priyanka was not at all interested in acting. She was inclined towards studying and pursuing academic goals. Madhu further shared that Priyanka was receiving numerous offers but she was declining all of them because she liked studying and was amazing at it. She has always been good at academics. Priyanka either wanted to be a criminal psychologist or an aeronautical engineer. She shared that when Priyanka was signing the first film's contract, her eyes were filled with tears and she agreed to act unwillingly.

Her mother, Madhu, suggested that she give acting a chance and try it. If she does not like it, she can go back to completing her higher education. She asked her to try it over the summer.

During her first film, Madhu had to force Priyanka to sign it. But her pressuring her worked as once she did it, she really enjoyed acting and then she went back to college to complete her studies, and the rest is history.

The actress got married to American singer Nick Jonas in 2018 and they both have a daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka debuted in Bollywood with 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in 2003. Since then, the actress never looked back and has added more achievements to her glorious acting career. Whereas, in Bollywood, she was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' opposite Farhan Akhtar. Currently, she is focussing on her Hollywood projects and she was last seen in Prime Video's spy thriller series, 'Citadel', made by Russo Brothers. The actress will next be seen in 'The Bluff' alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidooand. She will also be seen in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid.