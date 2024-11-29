Priyanka Chopra celebrated Thanksgiving in London with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The family had a lavish spread for the holiday that is largely celebrated in the western countries

Priyanka's Thanksgiving

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from her Thanksgiving celebration with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The family celebrated the festival in London on Thursday. Priyanka's post grid largely centered around the delicacies that was served at the Thanksgiving dinner.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving

In the first picture, Nick Jonas can be seen giving a kiss to his little one as she is engaged in some activity. The following pictures will definitely make your mouth water. From apple pie to pumpkin pie to roasted turkey, the lavish Thanksgiving spread had all the traditional dishes that one expects to see on the holiday dinner list.

Priyanka also shared pictures of adorable gifts for guests from the Jonas family with cute little notes on them.

Sharing the wholesome pictures, Priyanka took a moment to express her gratitude for the life she has. "So grateful for the life we’re building together @nickjonas.. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," she wrote.

Thanksgiving is an annual national holiday celebrated largely in United States of America and Canada. Despite belonging to two distinct cultures, Priyanka and Nick have always celebrated festivals from each others culture as a family with due respect. The Thanksgiving dinner usually includes dishes like roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, gravy, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, biscuits and rolls.

Priyanka's work front

In terms of work, the 42-year-old actress was last seen in the romantic drama 'Love Again' alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen 'Citadel 2' and is currently busy shooting for the same in London. In the forthcoming show, she will reprise her role as Nadia. Co-star Richard Madden will also return, though details about the season's plot remain under wraps. In addition, Priyanka has “Heads Of State” with Idris Elba and John Cena, and 'The Bluff' co-starring Karl Urban, in her upcoming lineup.