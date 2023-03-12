Breaking News
Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passes away

Updated on: 12 March,2023 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene informed the news in a joint statement

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passes away

Madhuri Dixit with Dr. Shriram Nene and her mother


Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit has passed away. She was 90. The last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Sunday. 


In a joint statement, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene said, "Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."



Last year in June, Mahdur celebrated her mother Snehlata's birthday and shared a series of family photos along with a sweet birthday note. “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's best friend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health and happiness!”


Madhuri Dixit was born in Mumbai and is the youngest of four siblings. She made her acting debut in 1984 with the film 'Abodh'. She got married to Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999 and they have two sons together. 

Last year, Dr. Shriram Nene also penned a sweet note for his mother-in-law. "My 90-year-old mother-in-law paints. She has macular degeneration and can’t see too well. But what comes out of her mind is remarkable. She is the loveliest, most positive person in the world. We had her paintings placed on mugs to remind us of her talent."

