Rajkumar Hirani

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar, the Madhya Pradesh government will honour celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani with the prestigious Kishore Kumar Samman. The award ceremony will take place on October 13 in Khandwa, Kishore Da’s hometown, coinciding with his death anniversary. The event will be held at the Police Parade Ground, promising a memorable evening dedicated to the legend of Indian cinema.

Rajkumar Hirani to receive Kishore Kumar Samman

Rajkumar Hirani, one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema, has consistently brought socially relevant topics to the forefront through his films and now will be recognized for his remarkable contributions to the industry. Known for directing classics such as 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, Munna Bhai MBBS, and Dunki, Hirani’s films have shaped Bollywood’s narrative landscape over the past two decades. In fact, 2024 marks the continuation of Hirani’s 20-year journey in Indian cinema, having debuted as a director in 2003 with the iconic Munna Bhai MBBS. This milestone makes the award even more special as it recognizes his enduring impact on the industry.

Over the years, many illustrious personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha, along with producers, directors, and lyricists, have been honoured with the Kishore Kumar Samman. This year, the award will be presented to Hirani by the Culture Department of Bhopal, further cementing his place among Indian cinema’s greats.

The event will also feature Kishore Night, a special musical tribute to Kishore Kumar. Renowned singer Neeraj Shridhar from Mumbai and his team will perform some of Kishore Da’s most beloved songs, making it a nostalgic night for fans of his timeless music.

This celebration of Kishore Kumar’s life and legacy, alongside the honouring of Rajkumar Hirani, ensures that the cultural icon’s influence continues to resonate, inspiring future generations of filmmakers and musicians alike!

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is basking in the success of his directorial 'Dunki', which features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.' Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.