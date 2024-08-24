Sources say Khan juggling 8-hour daily shoot of rom-com and rehearsals of his play that opens on Sept 1

Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan may only be a film old, but he is quickly learning to cope with the profession’s demanding schedules. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj in June, is currently juggling two projects—his yet-untitled rom-com with Khushi Kapoor, and his upcoming play, Strictly Unconventional. With the play set to be performed at NCPA on September 1, he is shooting Advait Chandan’s directorial venture during the day and prepping for Faezeh Jalali’s offering in the evenings.

Advait Chandan and Khushi Kapoor

A source tells us, “Junaid has been doing eight-hour shifts, and then heading for the rehearsals. The film is in its last leg and taking days off work wasn’t possible. So, he decided to straddle the two projects. He is deeply invested in theatre and understands that the medium requires a different kind of discipline compared to films. The actor wants to pursue the stage as well, as he believes it further hones his acting skills.”

Strictly Unconventional is a compilation of short, quirky plays about relationships. The source adds, “The theme challenges societal norms, aligning with Junaid’s passion for impactful storytelling.”