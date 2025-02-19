Speaking to the media, CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for Chhaava's historical portrayal and noted that he had heard positive feedback from the public

Devendra Fadnavis, a still from Chhaava Pic/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts to public demand for Chhaava to be tax-free x 00:00

As Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continues to roar at the box office, there has been a widespread appeal for granting tax-free status to the film based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid heed to the demand and said that he will see the best that can be done to make it available for the masses.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Chhaava’s tax-free status

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for the movie's historical portrayal and noted that he had heard positive feedback from the public. "I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have yet to watch it, I have heard from people that this film has been made without distorting history," Fadnavis said.

He added that Maharashtra had already removed the entertainment tax in 2017, adding, "We will see what best we can do to promote this film and make it available to as many people as possible."

While the film has garnered significant attention, several industry voices, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have called for it to be granted tax-exempt status.

In a statement, the FWICE emphasized that the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj should be shared with a wider audience and strongly believed that the film's impact would be amplified with tax exemption. The FWICE further appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, requesting that the film be made tax-free, making it accessible to audiences not just in Maharashtra, but across the nation.

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been performing well at the box office since its release on February 14.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, it portrays the extraordinary life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal's performance as the Maratha ruler received widespread acclaim. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Maharani Yesubai. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.