Several people across the country are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Many Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the occasion with their near and dear ones. Some also took to social media to extend wishes to their followers on social media.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visit Kashi Vishwanath temple

Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha brought in the festival with a visit to Kashi Vishwanath mandir. Chadha took to his Instagram feed to share pictures from their visit to the temple on the night of Mahashivratri.

Raghav took to his Instagram account, where she posted two pictures. The first had the couple posing for the camera in front of the temple. The next picture had the duo posing with their family. “Jai Shri Baba Vishwanath… Har Har Mahadev. Sabhi dweshwasiyon ko Maha Shivratri ki dher saari shubh kaamnaein,” he wrote as the caption.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. The temple is a Hindu pilgrimage site and is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines. The presiding deity is known by the names Vishwanath and Vishweshwara, meaning Lord of the Universe.

Mohit Raina extends wishes

The actor who is popular for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev took to social media to share pictures of his celebration at home. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy MahaShivratri to everyone . Love peace wisdom joy is what you should aim for . Herath poshte ."

Happy MahaShivratri to everyone . Love peace wisdom joy is what you should aim for . Herath poshte . 🕉️ pic.twitter.com/nMUYFRbWom — mohit raina (@mohituraina) February 26, 2025

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate Herath Poshte

On the occasion of Herath Poshte, Soha Ali Khan joined Kunal and his family to perform puja and partake in rituals. In Kashmiri culture, Herath is the local name for Maha Shivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is particularly significant for Kashmiri Pandits, who observe it with great devotion.

Varun Dhawan's Shivratri dance

The actor shared a video of him performing to a song on Lord Shiva. He was accompanied by choreographer Ganesh Acharya in the video.

Hema Malini extends Shivratri wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, actress, and politician Hema Malini used social media to wish her InstaFam. Sharing the post on IG, Hema Malini wrote, "Today is a holy day for us! A day of spiritual significance. It is Maha Shivratri when we take the blessings of the lord". She further added, "To quote Sadhguru -Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva (the soul). It is celebrating the Shiva tatva within oneself. Ratri, which translates as night, is that which gives you rest or peace, when everything becomes quiet and peaceful. Shivaratri is not only rest for body, but for the mind and the ego also."

