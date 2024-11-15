Maheep Kapoor revealed how her love story with Sanjay Kapoor happened in an era when there was no social media, and how the Kapoor family accepted her as their future daughter-in-law

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Maheep Kapoor agreed to marry Sanjay in between tequila shots and one-night stand: ‘I was dead drunk’ x 00:00

Reality star Maheep Kapoor, who is known for ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood’, recently shared her marriage proposal story with husband Sanjay Kapoor, which happened after a one-night stand and a couple of tequila shots. She revealed how her love story happened in an era when there was no social media, and how the Kapoor family accepted her as their future daughter-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maheep Kapoor’s marriage proposal happened after a wild night

While speaking on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube show, Maheep Kapoor said, "Ours was simple. I just had a one-night stand with this man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that’s where I met him, dead drunk. I met the whole family, mother-in-law, father-in-law you guys know my family, right? Anil (Kapoor), Sunita, Sri(devi). And I was dead drunk, but they still accepted me and said, ‘Wow, what an amazing future daughter-in-law. They welcomed me with open arms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RelationShit Advice (@relationshitadvice_clips)

Maheep married Sanjay in 1997. They have two children - a daughter Shanaya Kapoor and a son Jahaan Kapoor.

"We didn’t have all this proposal and all. I am much older than you. We didn’t have Instagram. So, we didn’t give a sh*t. He just told me, 'Look, we are getting married'. We were in the 1900s, a nightclub in Colaba Taj. We were drunk. We were partying. He said, 'Okay, we are getting married. So I said, 'Okay, fine,' in between my tequila shots. That was it. We didn't do this proposing, getting down on our knees for Instagram, speech,” added Maheep.

About 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'

The third season premiered on October 18 on Netflix. It introduced three new cast members, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla. Since her debut on the show, Maheep has garnered a strong fan following, with her personality being a highlight. Joining Maheep were her friends Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, who has mostly switched to his work on OTT, was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Murder Mubarak’.