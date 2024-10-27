Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Maheep Kapoor reveals WHO gave her those camera ready genes

Maheep Kapoor reveals WHO gave her those camera-ready genes

Updated on: 27 October,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

While Maheep was happy to have her parents share the screen with her, she was also a bit nervous as she was worried about her parents’ comfort on camera

Maheep Kapoor reveals WHO gave her those camera-ready genes

Maheep Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Maheep Kapoor reveals WHO gave her those camera-ready genes
x
00:00

Reality star Maheep Kapoor, who is known for ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood’, has shared whom she got her camera-friendly genes from. 


The recently released season of ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood’ saw the debut of Maheep Kapoor’s parents apart from the three fiery socialites. As a portion of the season was shot in Delhi, the audience got a glimpse of Maheep’s family and the touch of warmth that this new entry gave.


While Maheep was happy to have her parents share the screen with her, she was also a bit nervous as she was worried about her parents’ comfort on camera.


She said, “We are used to having our lives in the limelight as that’s the industry which we are a part of, but for my parents, I wasn’t sure if they would feel comfortable in front of the camera. However, as it turns out, they are naturals in that field. I guess that’s where I got those camera-friendly genes from”.

Maheep added that it made her feel quite vulnerable sharing that side of her life with the audience, but seeing the love and affection her parents have earned after the show started streaming, she is over the moon.

She added, “To see my parents getting messages from people that they loved them on screen just makes my heart full. While the Delhi vs Mumbai debate carries on, I would say Delhi does take the cake in this one department that I got the chance to make my parents have their screen debut there”.

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan). The series debuted on November 27, 2020 on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maheep kapoor Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK