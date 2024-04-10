Maidaan actress Priyamani is ready to ‘give up everything’ to work with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress says, ‘please manifest it’

Maidaan actress Priyamani, in an interview, shared that she could give up everything to work with her 'Jawan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan

In Pic: Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan

Priyamani is ready to 'give up everything' to work with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress says, 'please manifest it'

Priyamani is currently riding high with back-to-back hits. The actress has recently gained immense love for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, and now she is gearing up for the release of the biographical drama 'Maidaan' where she plays the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife. Just a day before the release of the film, Priyamani, in an interview, shared that she could give up everything to work with her 'Jawan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani’s history goes back to 2013 when the two collaborated for a song in ‘Chennai Express’. They joined hands in 2013 for Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama, where Priyamani made a cameo appearance for the song ‘One Two Three Four’. Now, in an interview with IndiaToday, Priyamani talked about her willingness to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress shared in the interview, "I am ready. If he [SRK] calls me tomorrow and says, ‘Come and work with me’, I will go. I am that ready. I am going to give up everything and go if I get the opportunity to work opposite Mr Khan. You guys [media] have the power, please manifest it.”

Maidaan Release Date:

Priyamani’s upcoming sports drama will be released in India on April 11. After the UAE government announced the Eid date to be April 10, it was confirmed that India will celebrate the festival on April 11. To stand by the promise of delivering the movie on this year’s Eid, makers have decided to release the film on Thursday. While the paid previews for the film will start on April 10th night. Also, the date has been shifted to April 11 only in India. The movie will be released overseas on the date it was decided earlier, i.e., April 10th.

Ajay Devgn himself took to his Instagram and shared the news of the date change with his fans. While dropping a poster, Ajay wrote, “Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6 pm onwards. Full-scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April. 🇮🇳”

About 'Maidaan':

The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.