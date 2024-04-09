Breaking News
Maidaan postponed again: Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama to release on this date

Updated on: 09 April,2024 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

The Ajay Devgn-starrer biographical sports drama film has again witnessed a change in release date

Maidaan will be released on April 11

Ajay Devgn’s 'Maidaan' is one of the most awaited films of the year. After several delays, when the movie was finally about to hit the big screen on April 10, it has yet again faced another date change. The Ajay Devgn-starrer biographical sports drama film has again witnessed a change in release date. The film will now be released on April 11.


After the UAE government announced the Eid date to be April 10, it was confirmed that India will celebrate the festival on April 11. To stand by the promise of delivering the movie on this year’s Eid, makers have decided to release the film on Thursday. While the paid previews for the film will start on April 10th night. Also, the date has been shifted to April 11 only in India. The movie will be released overseas on the date it was decided earlier, i.e., April 10th.


Ajay Devgn himself took to his Instagram and shared the news of the date change with his fans. While dropping a poster, Ajay wrote, “Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6 pm onwards. Full-scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April. 🇮🇳”


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Earlier when it was announced that 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' would be released on April 11, we thought that the Ajay Devgn-starrer would have a window of one day to build a strong base, but with Maidaan’s makers changing the date, it’s clear that the two films will see a big box-office clash.

About 'Maidaan':

The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.

'Maidaan', which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, is set to release in theatres on April 11, 2024. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively. Music is by AR Rahman, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

