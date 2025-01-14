Makar Sankranti is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Celebs took to their social media accounts to extend wishes

Celebs extend wishes on Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. The festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan. On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.

The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day. The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Celebs also took to their social media accounts to extend wishes.

Akshay Kumar

Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @SirPareshRawal ! 🪁 Here’s to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites!

And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu ✨ pic.twitter.com/MrbbRc4dTQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 14, 2025

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he could be seen flying a kite, while Paresh Rawal holds the manjha. He wrote in the caption, “Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial. Here’s to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu”.

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty, who is known for ‘Kantara’, is celebrating Makar Sankranti with his family. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared pictures with his family. In the pictures, the actor can be seen with his wife, Pragathi Shetty, and their two children, Ranvit and Radhya, all dressed in traditional attire. The actor sports long hair in the pictures pointing to his look in the prequel of ‘Kantara’. The actor also extended his best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta, who is known for ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is celebrating Makar Sankranti with her grandparents. She told IANS, “Since childhood, Makar Sankranti has been a very big festival in my house because we mark the start of the New Year in the Hindu calendar. We perform pooja in the house, with rituals performed by my grandmother.”

Other celebs who extended wishes

ముంగిళ్లలో అందమైన రంగవల్లులు,

లోగిళ్లలో ఆనందపు వెలుగులు, జంగమ దేవరుల జేగంటలు , హరిదాసుల కీర్తనలు,

భోగ భాగ్యాలు , సిరి సంపదలూ వెరసి

అందరి జీవితాల్లో ఈ పండుగ తెచ్చే

నూతన వైభవం వెల్లి విరియాలని ఆశిస్తూ,

అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! 😍#HappyMakarSankranti to All ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 14, 2025

Happy Pongal, Happy Lohri , Happy Makar Sankranti🌸❤️ । This is for the चिड़ली idli and अटक मटक चावली चटक fans 🌻 pic.twitter.com/5qOCfvKwhG — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) January 14, 2025