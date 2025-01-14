The vibrant poster, showcasing Prabhas in an uber-cool yet Vintage festive avatar, radiates a delightful, celebratory vibe, offering a sneak peek into the film’s unique horror-comedy world

The makers of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, have unveiled a festive new poster just in time to wish audiences a joyous Sankranti and Pongal. The vibrant poster, showcasing Prabhas in an uber-cool yet Vintage festive avatar, radiates a delightful, celebratory vibe, offering a sneak peek into the film’s unique horror-comedy world. His striking look, paired with a charming, vintage style, has already piqued curiosity, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the movie’s release. Though the fresh release date is yet to be revealed, the makers assure it will be announced very soon.

The last Sankranthi, where it all began. This Sankranthi, promising you all the BEST VERSION OF DARLING in 2025! 🤗🤗



Happy Sankranthi ❤️❤️#TheRajaSaab #Prabhas@peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/EmpSJ69D34 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) January 14, 2025

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival that marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan. On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.

The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer is a cherished tradition on this day. The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi.

About Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

This film, directed by Maruthi, is poised to deliver an exciting blend of eerie thrills and laughter. Prabhas steps into the role of a man drawn back to his ancestral property, only to discover a vengeful spirit lurking in the shadows. After the monumental success of Kalki: 2898 AD, Prabhas takes a bold step away from his larger-than-life, intense roles, embracing a mischievous, spectral persona that will surely stun audiences. His vintage avatar, reminiscent of the Prabhas fans adored in his earlier days, adds an extra layer of charm and excitement. The Raja Saab is produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. With music by Thaman S, the film will be released across five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

Besides The Raja Saab, he will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'. Buzz is that the makers plan to rope in South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, who has worked in films 'Train to Busan', 'Derailed', 'The Outlaws', 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' and MCU’s 'Eternals', to be the villain.

Sharing the news, Prabhas earlier said, "This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. ‘Spirit’ has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with ‘Spirit’, I have the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on ‘Spirit’ as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."