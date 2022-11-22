Makers of 'Bholaa' clarify the truth about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for the film's sequel

The makers have issued a statement regarding this to the media
Even though Ajay Devgn is super busy with his film ‘Bholaa’, there have been reports that he has already started working on the film’s sequel. The last few days, the rumor mills were abuzz with the news that Ajay Devgn has approached Salman Khan for the sequel of ‘Bholaa’, even though there was no announcement or confirmation from any of the two actors.
However, today, the makers of ‘Bholaa’ addressed the rumor about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for the film’s sequel by issuing a media statement. The statement read as, “There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for the 'Bholaa's sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship; however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently Ajay Sir is busy with the post production of his directorial Bholaa”.
For all those who were eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan in the Ajay Devgn production, need to wait a bit longer. As for the film ‘Bholaa’,it is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the leading roles. The film is slated to release in the theaters on March 30, 2023.