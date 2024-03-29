After Bhuvan’s Taaza Khabar 2 night shoot in Goregaon is disrupted by thronging fans, makers beef up security

It looks like enthusiastic fans will throng the sets and wait long hours for just a dekko of Bhuvan Bam. The Internet sensation-turned-actor has been shooting for the second season of Taaza Khabar in Mumbai since February. While filming commenced in Colaba, director Himank Gaur then conducted night shoots at Film City in Goregaon and at a Vile Parle ground. We hear fans swarmed the sets, eager to catch a glimpse of Bam.

A source tells us, “On each location, there were instances of disruptions caused by Bhuvan’s admirers. During the shoot in Goregaon, they had blocked the entrance to the venue, which posed a problem for the unit that wanted to go about their workday. After that episode, the team amped up the security to ensure that filming was not disrupted again.” The source adds that to ensure a smooth shoot, Bam would address his fans before he faced the camera, obliging their requests for photos and autographs.

The second season of the Disney+ Hotstar fantasy comedy will follow Bam’s protagonist who has the power to see into the future. Going forward, the team is keeping the shoot details under wraps to avoid crowds. Bam, however, views the incident as an expression of the audience’s love. “I am overwhelmed by the love and support of my fans. Their enthusiasm is what drives me to deliver my best on screen,” says the actor.