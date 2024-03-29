Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Too many jabra fans
<< Back to Elections 2024

Too many jabra fans

Updated on: 30 March,2024 05:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

After Bhuvan’s Taaza Khabar 2 night shoot in Goregaon is disrupted by thronging fans, makers beef up security

Too many jabra fans

Taaza Khabar 2

Listen to this article
Too many jabra fans
x
00:00

It looks like enthusiastic fans will throng the sets and wait long hours for just a dekko of Bhuvan Bam. The Internet sensation-turned-actor has been shooting for the second season of Taaza Khabar in Mumbai since February. While filming commenced in Colaba, director Himank Gaur then conducted night shoots at Film City in Goregaon and at a Vile Parle ground. We hear fans swarmed the sets, eager to catch a glimpse of Bam. 


A source tells us, “On each location, there were instances of disruptions caused by Bhuvan’s admirers. During the shoot in Goregaon, they had blocked the entrance to the venue, which posed a problem for the unit that wanted to go about their workday. After that episode, the team amped up the security to ensure that filming was not disrupted again.” The source adds that to ensure a smooth shoot, Bam would address his fans before he faced the camera, obliging their requests for photos and autographs.


The second season of the Disney+ Hotstar fantasy comedy will follow Bam’s protagonist who has the power to see into the future. Going forward, the team is keeping the shoot details under wraps to avoid crowds. Bam, however, views the incident as an expression of the audience’s love. “I am overwhelmed by the love and support of my fans. Their enthusiasm is what drives me to deliver my best on screen,” says the actor.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Taaza Khabar Bhuvan Bam film city goregaon Disney Plus Hotstar bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK