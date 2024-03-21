Ahead of the theatrical release of Randeep Hooda's Swantantrya Veer Savarkar, the makers have extended a special screening invitation to party heads of Congress

Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Producer Anand Pandit and filmmaker Sandeep Singh's have extended invitation to Indian National Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a special screening of the film. The film stars Randeep Hooda playing the titular role.

The invitations has had rumour mills working over time. The method adopted by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to combat the British challenged the system and was in complete contrast to the principles of the Indian National Congress party then, which chose to oppose the British within the system. It's this historical contrast that the film aims to highlight, and thus, they have called Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to witness the historical movement initiated by Veer Savarkar.

Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh believe that with the sporting support of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar would encourage the other side of the audience to watch the film as well.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, Randeep shared his thoughts on the freedom fighter and the public perception about him. The actor said, “This is an anti-propaganda film. It will counter all the propaganda against Savarkar that has been going on since decades. He was not a ‘maafiveer’ (apologist). Not only him, many other people too wrote mercy petitions at the time. I have addressed this very extensively in the film”.

“There were petitions and bail pleas. It's the right of any prisoner. If anyone has been to a court, they would know how the court is addressed. He was lodged in cellular jail, he wanted to get out of there and contribute to the country culturally and politically. He did whatever he could to come out and contribute to the country,” he added.

Randeep further mentioned that Savarkar was at the helm of secret societies in India for the armed struggle for Independence and that Savarkar is finally getting free from the jails of perception and people will now get to know his true story with his film.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' will be released in theaters on March 22, 2024.