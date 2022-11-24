Makers of Tusshar Kapoor-starrer 'Maarrich' amp up suspense by shooting multiple endings

Speaking about this, director Dhruv Lather said: "We wanted to keep the audiences glued till the end of the film, we wanted them to guess and let them feel they are right and then suddenly we would blow them with a twist. Hence, we decided to shoot multiple endings to increase the intrigue and curiosity level even more"

Tusshar Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

The upcoming movie 'Maarrich', which stars Tusshar Kapoor, and marks the return of Seerat Kapoor to Bollywood, has multiple endings, which will keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Speaking about this, director Dhruv Lather said: "We wanted to keep the audiences glued till the end of the film, we wanted them to guess and let them feel they are right and then suddenly we would blow them with a twist. Hence, we decided to shoot multiple endings to increase the intrigue and curiosity level even more."

The final ending will be zeroed in upon based on the audience's reactions through the promotional campaign.

Actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor, who essays the role of a cop in the movie, said: "We decided to shoot multiple endings to increase the suspense level in the film. We are yet to choose the final one as our aim is to surprise the audiences and give them something they didn't expect at all."

Helmed by Dhruv Lather, 'Maarrich' also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role. The film, presented by Tusshar Entertainment House in association with NH Studios, is produced by Tusshar Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat, Shreyans Hirawat and co-produced by Girish Johar, Priyank V. Jain.

The film will release theatrically on December 9, 2022.

