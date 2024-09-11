Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora's world was rocked today by the news of her father's tragic suicide. In new visuals uploaded by Mumbai shutterbug Viral Bhayani, Malaika was seen arriving at her parent's residence

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (Pic/Yogen Shah)

In a recent and tragic development, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has reportedly died by suicide. According to ANI, he jumped from a terrace, and an investigation is now underway.

Malaika Arora arrives after father Anil Arora's tragic suicide

Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora's world was rocked today by the news of her father's tragic suicide. In new visuals uploaded by Mumbai shutterbug Viral Bhayani, Malaika was seen arriving at her parent's residence.

Though she was wearing a mask, the video showed Malaika wiping away her tears as she went into the building.

Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide; Arjun Kapoor arrives

Arjun Kapoor arrived at Malaika Arora's residence. The visibly shocked actor navigated around the residence as he was hounded by media personnel. The actor was seen looking at the scene of the suicide with a worried look on his face.

Back in May 2024, several media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika had called it quits. However, the two, to date, have not publicly addressed such rumours.Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018.

The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide; Arbaaz Khan seen at her residence

Soon after the news broke, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, arrived at her parents' residence. In the videos captured by the Mumbai shutterbugs, Arbaaz was seen talking to the Mumbai police personnel. The actor was seen looking visibly distressed as he sought updates from the police stationed outside.

Mumbai police cordon off area of suicide

In another video posted by Viral Bhayani, we can see the Mumbai police marking the area of suicide. The police are using a white tape to mark off the section.

During an interview with Grazia India, Malaika Arora talked about her parents' separation and reflected on her childhood, which she described as both challenging and wonderful. Malaika, who appeared on the magazine's cover, shared these insights about her early years, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too."

Malaika Arora was just 11 when her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, separated. Her younger sister, Amrita Arora, was six at the time. After the divorce, the sisters moved with their mother from Thane to Chembur, where she raised them on her own. Malaika also shared more about that time in her life.