In Pic: Malaika Arora

When it is Malaika Arora's Birthday, how can we not talk about her popular dance numbers? Undoubtedly, she is one of the rare Bollywood actresses who can bring in the right amount of oomph, pair it with grace, and present a classic and peppy song that remains fresh in the minds for the longest time.

Be it the iconic Chhaiya Chhaiya with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se to Housefull 2's fun and quirky Anarkali Disco Chali, Malaika is known to give countless party numbers. On her birthday, take a look at Malaika's 7 most popular party songs.

Malaika Arora's popular dance numbers

Chhaiya Chhaiya

Chhaiya Chhaiya is the OG dance number by Malaika and Shah Rukh. Dancing on the roof of a train, the song set the benchmark high and took creativity to the next level. Her dance moves were perfectly synchronised with the movement of the train. Such a dance piece can never be recreated.

Anarkali Disco Chali

Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2 remains to be popular at parties. Allowing her grace and effortlessness to take over, she shone as always. Malaika's adaa complemented those blingy outfits perfectly.

Munni Badnaam

Munni Badnaam continues to top the charts even after a decade. The catchy tune and lyrics were brilliantly matched by Malaika. Without making it look vulgar, she added enough amount of oomph to make it spicy and flavourful.

Hoth Rasiley

Hoth Rasiley from Welcome was a special song picturised on Malaika, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor is a classic track for all the right reasons. It featured in the film, Welcome. Hoth Rasiley was playful, fun and extremely addictive.

Kaal Dhamaal

Kaal Dhamaal is yet another addition to the illustrious list of dance numbers by Malaika. It featured as the title track in Kaal which was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh also made a special appearance in the film through Kaal Dhamaal.

Tera Khayal

Malaika Arora's latest single, 'Tera Khayal', featuring Guru Randhawa, combines her timeless elegance with contemporary beats, showcasing her versatility as an artist. With its catchy tune and stylish choreography, the song reflects Malaika's enduring appeal in the music industry

Aap Jaisa Koi

In 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from 'Action Hero', Malaika Arora showcased her sultry charm and impeccable dance skills. The song's groovy rhythm and Malaika and Ayushmann Khurrana's captivating presence made it everyone's favourite