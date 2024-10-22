Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora reveals the secret behind her youthful glow that no beauty product can replicate

Malaika Arora reveals the secret behind her youthful glow that no beauty product can replicate

Updated on: 22 October,2024 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora, who celebrates her birthday on October 23, never disappoints when it comes to her fashionable outings and continues to remain a fashion icon

Malaika Arora reveals the secret behind her youthful glow that no beauty product can replicate

Malaika Arora Pic/Instagram

Malaika Arora reveals the secret behind her youthful glow that no beauty product can replicate
Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora celebrates her birthday on October 23. Often known as the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl, Malaika is a paparazzi favourite. She never disappoints when it comes to her fashionable outings and continues to remain a fashion icon. In an earlier interview with mid-day.com, Malaika spoke about her approach towards fashion and the secret behind her youthful glow. 


Malaika Arora’s secret to her youthful glow 


Malaika shared, “Consistency is key. I prioritize hydration, both internally through plenty of water and externally with skincare routines. Regular exercise and a balanced diet also play crucial roles. However, it is a positive mindset that adds inner glow which no beauty product can replicate.”


The fitness practitioner added, “Health became a priority for me when I realized its profound impact on overall well-being. As a fitness enthusiast, I understand the importance of nurturing the body, mind, and soul. It's not just about looking good but feeling energized and empowered from within."

Malaika Arora’s take on fashion 

The icon reveals, “Fashion has always been a form of self-expression for me. Growing up, I was drawn to its power to convey emotions, attitudes, and cultural influences. It's like wearable art that allows me to showcase my personality and creativity to the world.”

Sharing her piece of advice for moms hesitating to experiment with fashion, she adds, “Embrace your journey and celebrate your body's incredible strength. Experiment with styles that make you feel confident and comfortable. Don't be afraid to explore new trends or adapt your existing wardrobe to suit your evolving lifestyle. Remember, confidence is the best accessory!”

Malaika Arora’s work front 

Talking about Malaika, she acted in films like 'Kaante' and 'EMI'. She is also known for her dance numbers like 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha', 'Maahi Ve', 'Kaal Dhamaal' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui'. Malaika is on the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020. She was last seen judging the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' with actor Arshad Warsi and choreographer Farah Khan.

