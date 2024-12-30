Malaika Arora's 2024 included her breakup with Arjun Kapoor and the tragic demise of her stepfather Anil Mehta, who allegedly jumped from his apartment in Bandra

Malaika Arora Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Malaika Arora's cryptic post on 2024 being a difficult year: 'Life can change in the blink of an eye’ x 00:00

As 2024 comes to an end, Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora is spending this time reflecting on the year that was. The dancing diva and fitness enthusiast has experienced a barrage of emotions this year. First her breakup with Arjun Kapoor and then the tragic demise of her stepfather Anil Mehta, who allegedly jumped from his apartment in Bandra, this year was overwhelming for Malaika.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika Arora calls 2024 a difficult year

Malaika Arora reposted text from an Instagram page that read, “I don’t hate you, 2024, but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can change in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all, you made me understand that my health, whether physical, emotional, or mental, is what really matters. There are still things I can’t understand, but I believe that, with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s breakup

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. Recently, during the promotion of ‘Singham Again’, Arjun announced that he is single. When Malaika was asked about the same, she told ETimes, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative.”

Malaika Arora’s stepfather Anil Mehta dies

Malaika Arora’s stepfather Anil Mehta died in September. As per reports, Anil jumped off the sixth floor of his Bandra residence. Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and Anil Mehta was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

On the work front, Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town. Malaika has also appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge including ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, and ‘India's Got Talent’.