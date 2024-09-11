According to police, the reason for suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Malaika Arora with her father Anil and sister Amrita Arora

Listen to this article Malaika Arora's father dies after jumping off terrace no suicide note recovered Mumbai Police x 00:00

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died allegedly by suicide, by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence, the police said on Wednesday. Several Mumbai Police officials are present on the spot. According to police, the reason for suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note has been recovered so far. The body has been sent for post-mortem.



Malaika Arora was not at home when her father committed suicide. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai, soon after knowing about the incident. After receiving this shocking news, the actor's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents. Several police officials are present on the spot. The case is being investigated, the police said. More details are awaited in the matter.

