Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
Supreme Court asks Speaker not to proceed with disqualification plea of Sena MLAs of Uddhav faction
India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country during 2023: UN report
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms
AIADMK meet picks Palaniswami as its supreme leader
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison in contempt case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora poses with newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as they meet in Mumbai

Malaika Arora poses with newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as they meet in Mumbai

Updated on: 11 July,2022 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika Arora dropped an adorable picture with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. In the image, Malaika is seen standing next to the new Mr and Mrs in the town

Malaika Arora poses with newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as they meet in Mumbai

Malaika Arora and Vignesh Shivan


Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently met the newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika dropped an adorable picture with Nayanthara and Vignesh. In the image, Malaika is seen standing next to the new Mr and Mrs in the town.

Malaika looks stylish in a camouflage satin dress, while Nayanthara imparted uber cool vibes in a black tank top and olive green pants. Nayanthara's husband opted for a burgundy shirt and a pair of jeans. "Congratulations Nayanthara and Vignesh.. was so lovely to meet you both," she captioned the post.




Also Read: Vignesh Shivan shares pictures with Nayanthara as they enjoy their honeymoon


After dating for a few years, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 this year in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's pictures with Divyadarshini from Nayanthara's wedding go viral

The couple is often seen updating their social media with mushy pictures of each other since their wedding. They recently took a trip to Thailand for their honeymoon and captured loving moments from there.

Nayanthara and Vignesh began dating when they worked together on the latter's directorial, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, was a box office success. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Malaika Arora Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK