Malaika Arora is all about positive affirmations as she brings in the New Year with a dance and happiness

It's that time of the year once again! As we welcome the New Year, many also draw up their resolutions and positive affirmations for the year ahead. Actress Malaika Arora welcomed the year on a happy note with resolutions she made for the New Year.

Malaika's 2025 resolution

In her recent Instagram post wrapping up the year, Malaika shared a video of herself dancing. She also revealed her new year resolution. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing in a bathrobe around a room. Along with this, she wrote, "Scorpio 2025..Unbothered, Happy, Moisturised, Making Money, Focused, In my own lane, Positive Glowing, Growing".

Recently, Malaika reflected on the year gone by sharing a note that reflected her year. The note read, “I don’t hate you, 2024, but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can change in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all, you made me understand that my health—whether physical, emotional, or mental—is what really matters. There are things I still can’t understand, but I believe that with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened."

Malaika Arora in news in 2024

Malaika largely made news in 2024 for her break up with actor Arjun Kapoor. While the 'Singham Again' star openly declared his single status, Malaika said that she would not talk about her personal life in public.

During the promotions of ‘Singham Again’ in October, Arjun announced that he is single. When Malaika was asked about the same, she told ETimes, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative.”

The actress also made news for the demise of her stepfather Anil Mehta. As per reports, Anil jumped off the sixth floor of his Bandra residence. Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and Anil Mehta was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.