We gaze into the crystal ball for a taste of exciting new adventures that look set to take over Mumbai’s eclectic and competitive F&B landscape in 2025

An artistic rendering of the concept for the interiors of the Fairmont in Mumbai

Hit pause and ponder

Coming in: First quarter

At: Vile Parle

Helmed by chef Prasad Metrani, culinary director, this botanical garden-inspired tea lounge, Madeleine de Proust at Fairmont, promises to be a first-of-its-kind dining space. The venue will blend serene surroundings with the sophistication of Indo-French culinary craftsmanship designed to evoke nostalgia and timeless indulgence. “Madeleine de Proust reflects the idea that sensory experiences — whether through food, drink, or atmosphere — can awaken memories and emotions. Whether you are savouring a cup of tea, enjoying freshly baked pastries or sharing coffee, every visit aims to spark an emotional connection, blending memories with the pleasures of the now,” says Metrani. C’est la vie, we say.

First in, last out

Coming in: January 25

At: Lower Parel



The exposed bricks and furnishings mirror the restored heritage space

The tenth venture by Chrome Hospitality will open in January with Late Checkout. “It is a cocktail-forward bar and dining destination in a restored heritage textile mill from the ’70s. The space has an industrial charm with modern touches,” director Pawan Shahri tells us. The space is designed to accommodate high ceilings, complemented by exposed brick walls, plush furnishings and a striking sunroof that alters the day and night vibe. The menu is inspired by Japanese cuisine and is led by chef Amit Dhoundiyal’s global travels, combining innovative techniques with elevated flavours.

Why go to Thailand?

Coming in: first week of January

At: Bandra



Chili cereal prawn from Khao Man Gai

At her erstwhile restaurant Seefah, chef restauranteur Seefah Ketchaiyo and head chef Karan Bane used to churn out at least 1,200 portions of khao man gai — a Thai variation of Hainanese chicken rice — every week. So, they decided, why not build a restaurant around the dish? Khao Man Gai in Bandra will showcase this Thai classic that heroes tender poached chicken over aromatic rice, a ginger-garlic sauce and a light soup. “Khao Man Gai, or Thai-style chicken rice is one of Bangkok’s most loved dishes, and bringing it to Seefah has been our dream. We envisioned creating a QSR concept that could offer the authentic Bangkok street food experience. We prepare it in three styles — fried, grilled, and steamed — ensuring there’s something for every palate. The incredible response [by patrons] inspired us to give the dish a space of its own,” reveals Ketchaiyo.

Smooth jazzy vibes

Coming in: February

At: Kala Ghoda



Mayank Bhatt

The classic setting of Kala Ghoda seems perfect for a 1920s-speakeasy style bar. The Dim Sum Room, from Mayank Bhatt-led All In Hospitality, will open this year. “It will bring a slice of 1920s Prohibition-era charm to Kala Ghoda,” Bhatt shares. The founder adds that the space will blend a cosy dining experience with a speakeasy-style bar, and a cuisine that veers towards Cantonese flavours including Hong Kong-style dim sum, with global influences.

Baking bread

Coming in: First quarter of 2025

At: Colaba



A view of the cafe in Bengaluru

After their success in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, the patisserie chain, Conçu has turned its attention to Mumbai. “Mumbai’s vibrant, fast-paced culture and diverse culinary scene make it the perfect city for Conçu,” shares partner Swati Upadhyay. The hybrid concept will be a gourmet café by day and contemporary cocktail bar by night, with the latter offering a range of interactive sessions as well.

Italians soiree

Coming in: First half of 2025

At: Navi Mumbai and Nariman Point



The interiors at Toscano, Hyderabad

Another South India favourite that is heading to Mumbai is Toscano. The Goutham Balasubramaniam-led Italian dining chain will open two outlets, in Navi Mumbai and Nariman Point, this year. “Bombay’s dynamic culinary scene and its deep appreciation for quality dining align with our commitment to offering world-class Italian cuisine,” says Balasubramaniam. For the foodies, the promise of handcrafted Italian delicacies and curated wine pairings awaits.

Europe to Mumbai

Coming in: January 1

At: Prabhadevi



An example of the European delight Milagro will focus on

Founded by duo Francesca Smith and Romeo, alongside culinary visionaries and co-founders Suved Lohia and Deepesh Sharma, Milagro is a fine-dining restaurant and cocktail bar that promises a dazzling European escapade where you can dive into the rich flavours of authentic Spanish cuisine, crafted by the culinary prodigy chef José Manuel Borrallo Sánchez from Seville. Sánchez honed his craft across Michelin-starred restaurants in Mallorca, Valencia and Paris, including at Alain Ducasse’s Les Ombres. The interiors blend Paris’ enchanting charm with a touch of modern opulence. The vibrant cocktail bar is designed by artist Colby Murray, and captures the lively essence of vintage jazz clubs, making it the perfect spot to unwind and sip on signature cocktails.

Changing avatars

Coming in: January

At: Khar



The decor will reflect a vibrant and high-energy atmosphere

The European and Asian cuisine café MUZE in Khar by Thevar Chandrahasan Pandian (ex-Sassy Spoon and Indigo, Mumbai) is an elevated daily dining. Think pumpkin and caramelised onion ravioli with miso brown butter sauce, miso mac and cheese, gochujang risotto with seafood, BBQ duck bao, sticky gochujang honey corn ribs and chimichurri prawns in coconut kafir lime sauce. As the sun sets, the space will transform into a high-energy bar with drinks and a vibrant atmosphere.