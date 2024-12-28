New Asian cloud kitchen Double Dragon launches in Bandra

The Asian food cloud kitchen will deliver classic and signature Asian food in Bandra, Khar, Juhu, and Mahim

Inspired by the Year of the Dragon this year, the cloud kitchen has an extensive Asian food menu. Photo Courtesy: Double Dragon

Mumbai has a new Asian cloud kitchen as Double Dragon launches in Bandra for all Asian food lovers in the city.

It comes from Auriga, the hospitality arm of Anup Gandhi, Nevil Timbadia, and Sahil Timbadia offering a symphony of oriental flavours from Asian cuisine.

Inspired by the Year of the Dragon this year, it aims to create an odyssey of taste and tradition of Asian Chinese flavours with vegan, vegetarian, non-vegetarian and gluten-free options for diners to order.

The new and exciting Asian delivery brand will deliver classic and signature Asian food in Bandra, Khar, Juhu, and Mahim. It has an extensive menu with various options like a variety of sando sandwiches, stir-fries, grilled skewers, and noodle and rice-based bowls at very affordable prices. All dishes are made fresh in-house, from sauces to freshly baked Shokupan bread and homemade egg noodles.

The menu will feature Sandos namely, Edamame & Corn Katsu, Chicken Katsu, Cheesy Pork Cutlet, Butter Garlic Prawns, and Mushroom Sandos. Extensive range of appetiser options like the Cream Cheese Rangoon, Spicy Malai Prawns, Pan-Seared Dimsums in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Chorizo Chilli Cheese Toast, Rawa Fry Eggplant, and more. Skewers will grill dishes like Mushrooms, Tofu Satay, Belgian Pork Belly, and Thai Spice Beef are also available.

There are extensive one-meal bowls on the menu with vegan, vegetarian, non-vegetarian and gluten-free choices. Koshihikari rice is used in Japanese dishes, and egg noodles are made in-house, offering dishes like wok-fried, Drunken Noodles, Pan-fried Prawns Chicken, Panang Tofu Curry, Nasi Goreng Tofu Rice, Japanese Chicken Fried Rice, Krapow Chicken, and more.

Every dish at the Double Dragon Kitchen is baked, fried, steamed, grilled, and wok-tossed for great taste and textures for their patrons.

Time: 12 pm - 12 am