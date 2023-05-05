Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities attend 'The Backstreet Boys' Mumbai Concert

A group of well-known personalities from Bollywood attended the concert as the Backstreet Boys made their comeback to India after a lengthy absence spanning 13 years

Bollywood celebs at 'The Backstreet Boys' concert on May 4 at Jio World Garden

On Thursday night (May 4), the Backstreet Boys made a triumphant return to India, playing at Jio Gardens. The event drew in several Bollywood celebs, such as Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. It had been 13 years since the band last performed in India, but they certainly didn't disappoint with their performance.

Malaika Arora opted for a casual yet quirky look. The actress also shared a glimpse of the concert on her Instagram story.

Shraddha Kapoor appeared ready for the concert, dressed in blue denim pants and a white crop top, with a red cap and a jacket wrapped around her waist. Jacqueline Fernandez went for a comparable style but added a funky neckpiece and ditched the cap in favour of wearing a mask. On the other hand, Natasha Dalal went for a relaxed appearance, sporting shorts and a crop top topped with an oversized shrug. She paired the ensemble with white sneakers, a sling bag, and a set of hoops.

Also, south star Ram Pothineni was spotted in a white shirt and looked dapper. On the other hand, Meezan Jaaferi and Mithila Palkar chose a casual avatar at the Backstreet Boys concert.

Their concert set was a mix of old and new songs. They performed old hits like Incomplete, Show Me The Meaning, Shape of My Heart, Everybody, and The One.

The Backstreet Boys came back to India 13 years after their first performance in Delhi. And the Mumbai audience welcomed them with loud cheers, singing along to their hit tracks from the ‘90s as well as their latest album, DNA. The members kept up their energy despite sweating buckets on stage in their tour outfits that included leather jackets and long coats, which were absolutely not suitable for the Indian summer.

Also B-town celebs like Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Maniesh Paul, Karishma Mehta, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rohan Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar were spotted cheering amongst the crowds.