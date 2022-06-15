Malaika Arora takes up 'Dance With Me' challenge, leaves fans grooving

Malaika Arora is one of the most talked-about celebrities in B-town. Be it her excellent Yoga asanas, red carpet appearances or posing for the paparazzi on a night out, she can do it all effortlessly. Malaika is also very active on social media, where she gives her fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly.
Recently, the actor posted a video on Instagram as she took the 'Dance With Me' challenge. The challenge is currently trending on the social media application and has everyone grooving.
Looking like a million bucks, Malaika could be seen flaunting her moves, transitioning from a casual get-up into a gorgeous white party dress. She was seen donning red lips and chunky, dangling earrings.
As soon as she posted the video, fans bombed the comment section, appreciating her dance moves.
A fan wrote, "My Queen".
Another Instagram user wrote, "You gorgeous mommy (heart and fire emojis)".
Malaika is a fitness enthusiast. She is often clicked outside her gym and yoga classes. Malaika also has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga centre in Mumbai.
As far as her personal life is concerned, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted by Paparazzi across the town.
Malaika Arora on his recent trip to Turkey has shared some stunning pictures of herself on her social media, enjoying the beautiful location and giving netizens some major travel goals.
"Sundaze Turkish style" Malaika captioned her Instagram post.
Fitness guru Malaika could be seen donning a strappy, tropical, blue floral dress coupled with a simple gold-tinged pendant and a chic black cap. Her choice of bold red lipstick, made Malaika look captivating. Malaika faced sideways, seemingly enjoying the sunny and breezy weather, her hair tied back in a ponytail.
