Malaika Arora takes up 'Dance With Me' challenge, leaves fans grooving

Malaika Arora takes up 'Dance With Me' challenge, leaves fans grooving

Updated on: 15 June,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Recently, the actor posted a video on Instagram as she took the 'Dance With Me' challenge. The challenge is currently trending on the social media application and has everyone grooving

Picture courtesy/Malaika Arora's Instagram account


Malaika Arora is one of the most talked-about celebrities in B-town. Be it her excellent Yoga asanas, red carpet appearances or posing for the paparazzi on a night out, she can do it all effortlessly. Malaika is also very active on social media, where she gives her fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly.

Recently, the actor posted a video on Instagram as she took the 'Dance With Me' challenge. The challenge is currently trending on the social media application and has everyone grooving.




 
 
 
 
 
