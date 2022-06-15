Malaika Arora takes up 'Dance With Me' challenge, leaves fans grooving

Recently, the actor posted a video on Instagram as she took the 'Dance With Me' challenge. The challenge is currently trending on the social media application and has everyone grooving

Picture courtesy/Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Malaika Arora is one of the most talked-about celebrities in B-town. Be it her excellent Yoga asanas, red carpet appearances or posing for the paparazzi on a night out, she can do it all effortlessly. Malaika is also very active on social media, where she gives her fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly.

Recently, the actor posted a video on Instagram as she took the 'Dance With Me' challenge. The challenge is currently trending on the social media application and has everyone grooving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Show full article