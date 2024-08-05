Malaika Arora is rumoured to have broken up with Arjun Kapoor after they were spotted avoiding each other at India Couture Week 2024, and also sitting separately for Kunal Rawal's show

Bollywood’s fashion icon Malaika Arora is back at making headlines, this time for reportedly unfollowing her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Instagram. Malaika, who was one of Arbaaz’s Instagram followers, even after he got married for the second time to Sshura Khan, is no longer a part of the list. Not to mention, she also did not wish Arbaaz on his birthday (August 4).

Malaika and Arbaaz have made public appearances together for the sake of their son Arhaan. The two got married in 1998, separated in 2016, and officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz dated Giorgia Andriani before marrying Sshura Khan in December last year.

Malaika on the other hand was dating Arjun Kapoor and is now rumoured to have broken up with the actor after they were spotted avoiding each other at India Couture Week 2024.

The rumours about the duo dating spread in 2018 after they were spotted together at a fashion show. However, it was on Malaika's 45th birthday in October 2018 that they confirmed their relationship status.

They were often seen expressing love for each other on social media by dropping love-filled pictures and posts. They also went for romantic getaways to New York, Berlin, and Salzburg in Austria.

On the work front, Malaika recently walked the ramp for Siddartha Tytler’s 'Caligula's Feast’ collection at India Couture Week 2024. She raised the bar with a stunning black embroidered glittering lehenga. She paired it with a beautiful blouse and accessorized her ensemble with bangles, earrings, and rings.

She laughed as she recalled her first time walking the runway. "That was way, way back. But I remember I was a disaster. Absolute disaster," she told ANI.

Malaika also reflected on her current confidence on the ramp. "I think if you're looking good, feeling good, the crowd's good, you have a great energy. I think all that really helps."

Malaika has been the judge on reality shows like ‘India’s Best Dancer’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, and ‘India’s Got Talent’. She was last featured in the show ‘Moving In With Malaika’.

On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan returns with Season 2 of the hit chat series ‘The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan’. He was also seen in the action thriller series 'Tanaav', directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn.