Maldives Diaries: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share 'underwater' kiss

Updated on: 17 June,2022 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Thursday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star took to his Instagram handle and posted a 'super-fun' video from his recent trip with his wife, as they explore the ocean together and share an 'underwater' kiss

Picture courtesy/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram account


Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar shared a glimpse of his 'underwater' experience with his wife Shibani Dandekar, as the couple is on a trip to the Maldives.

On Thursday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star took to his Instagram handle and posted a 'super-fun' video from his recent trip with his wife, as they explore the ocean together and share an 'underwater' kiss.




In the initial seconds of the video, the newly-married couple could be seen dancing and hugging each other sharing some 'goofy' moments together.


