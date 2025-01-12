Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram and shared the video alongside American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars from the shoot of Salt-N-Pepa's 1993 song Whatta Man's parody video

Mallika Sherawat and Bruno Mars

Mallika Sherawat shares hilarious BTS moment with Bruno Mars from their 2012 parody video

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram and shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment with American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars from the shoot of their parody video of Salt-N-Pepa's 1993 song Whatta Man. Calling it an unforgettable experience, she shared a clip showcasing the shoot, in which played a prominent role. Watch the video below.

Mallika Sherawat on her shoot with Bruno Mars

In the video, which was filmed in 2012, Mallika points a gun at Bruno Mars. He reacts by turning around, performing a dance step with the actress, and attempting to lip-sync the song. The entire crew bursts into laughter due to Bruno's humorous facial expressions. Mallika wrote in the caption, “Shooting a music video with Bruno Mars was an absolute blast :)Every moment on set was filled with excitement and fun. It’s an experience I’ll cherish forever! @brunomars”

Netizens react to Mallika and Bruno’s hilarious video

Fans flooded the comment section, expressing excitement over the unexpected collaboration between Mallika and Bruno Mars. Sushant Divgikar wrote, “Iconic”.

“She was iconic before people knew what iconic was. A well-spoken intelligent drop dead gorgeous woman,” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “Way ahead of her time this woman is.”

Mallika Sherawat’s acting journey

Mallika, who was last seen on screen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, stepped into cinema in 2002 with the film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, where she was credited as Reema Lamba. Her journey to stardom began in 2000 when she got the title of a sex symbol courtesy of her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Murder, a 2004 romantic thriller.

The actress was then seen in the West with movies such as Hisss and Politics of Love.

Her credits also include movies including Khwahish, Bachke Rehna Re Baba, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story, Welcome, and Kis Kis Ki Kismat among many others.

Bruno, on the other hand, is known for songs like Nothin' on You, Billionaire, Just the Way You Are, Locked Out of Heaven, Uptown Funk, 24K Magic, Versace on the Floor, It Will Rain, and the latest APT with BLACKPINK's Rose.