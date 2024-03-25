A set of new photos is circulating on the internet from Chopra’s intimate Holi bash, and in these pictures, we could spot Mannara Chopra and her sister posing with Madhu Chopra, Priyanka, and Nick

Chopras' Holi Bash

Listen to this article Malti Marie steals the show as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Holi in India, pics surface x 00:00

Today was a fun-filled day for Bollywood as celebrities took time off their busy schedules to celebrate Holi with their loved ones. Some jetted off the city while others attended Holi bashes. As we all know, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Maltie Marie are currently in town; they too didn't hold back and decided to paint themselves in the colours of love and enjoyment.

Now, a set of new photos is circulating on the internet from Chopra’s intimate Holi bash, and in these pictures, we could spot Mannara Chopra and her sister posing with Madhu Chopra, Priyanka, and Nick. The pictures showed the blast they had celebrating the function, and looking at the little princess of the Chopras, Maltie, we couldn't stop but gush over her cuteness. These pictures are so special also because this is the first time when Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in India with Malti Marie.

Check out these pictures below

Priyanka Chopra's work front



Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will serve as the narrator of the upcoming film "Tiger" for Disney-owned studio Disneynature. Described as a compelling story that lifts the veil on the planet's most revered and charismatic animal, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on April 22. "Tiger" will take the viewers on a journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. "In the film, the cubs-curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy-have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers," Disney said in a press release.



The film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-director. It is produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli. "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country-I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger-I feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would really relate to," Chopra Jonas said in a statement. On the occasion of Earth Day, "Tigers On The Rise", a companion film to "Tiger", will also start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.