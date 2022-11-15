×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Toddler dies in Mumbai; 126 children infected with disease so far this year
Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported
Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 employees this week: Report
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mama Alia Bhatt flaunts new mug days after birth of daughter

'Mama' Alia Bhatt flaunts new mug days after birth of daughter

Updated on: 15 November,2022 10:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, and wrote, "it me" with a yellow heart emoji along with the new post

'Mama' Alia Bhatt flaunts new mug days after birth of daughter

Alia Bhatt. Pic- Instagram


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6. The couple who tied the knot in April this year after dating for over five years has embraced parenthood. Now, days after the birth of her daughter, Alia shared a picture flaunting her new mug. 


Alia took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, and wrote, "it me" with a yellow heart emoji along with the new post. In the picture, the actress can be seen holding her coffee mug with the word 'mam' inscribed on it. With the focus on the mug, Alia can be seen in the blurry background. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)


While announcing the arrival of their daughter, Alia took to social media and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir."

Also Read: Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh set to release on THIS date

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and her Hollywood debut "Heart Of Stone", co-starring Gal Gadot. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you be watching SRK`s Pathaan first day first show?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news bollywood Instagram

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK