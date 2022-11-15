'Mama' Alia Bhatt flaunts new mug days after birth of daughter

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, and wrote, "it me" with a yellow heart emoji along with the new post
Alia Bhatt. Pic- Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6. The couple who tied the knot in April this year after dating for over five years has embraced parenthood. Now, days after the birth of her daughter, Alia shared a picture flaunting her new mug.
Alia took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, and wrote, "it me" with a yellow heart emoji along with the new post. In the picture, the actress can be seen holding her coffee mug with the word 'mam' inscribed on it. With the focus on the mug, Alia can be seen in the blurry background.
View this post on Instagram
While announcing the arrival of their daughter, Alia took to social media and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir."
Also Read: Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh set to release on THIS date
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and her Hollywood debut "Heart Of Stone", co-starring Gal Gadot. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever