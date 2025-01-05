Top filmmakers from across industries will mentor aspiring artistes at MAMI Select's next leg. The panel will include Konkona Sen Sharma, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vetrimaaran

Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vetrimaaran and Lijo Jose Pellissery. Pic/Facebook

In a bid to support aspiring filmmakers, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) is taking forth its MAMI Select–Filmed on iPhone initiative. Selected filmmakers will be given stipulated financial aid, an iPhone 16 Pro Max to shoot and a MacBook Pro to edit films ranging from 20 to 40 minutes. A panel comprising multiple National Award-winning actor and director Konkona Sen Sharma, filmmakers Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Vetrimaaran, and director and producer Vikramaditya Motwane will judge films across the languages of Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, respectively.

Motwane tells mid-day, “I was blown away by the quality of storytelling and technical finesse of the films last year. I’m honoured to be working with my fellow mentors.” Sen Sharma backed his opinion by adding that the initiative was special because it focuses on “providing a platform to fresh young filmmaking voices.”

Pellisserry credits the organisers for creating a method that benefits filmmakers across the country. “In filmmaking, we are learning every day, and I am sure that I will learn as much from this mentorship,” he says, while Vetrimaaran adds that India has “untapped potential”.