‘Manifested my way to this show’

Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Esha Gupta on using the power of visualisation to turn from fan to cast member of Aashram

Esha Gupta


Esha Gupta seems to have cracked the code to achieving her dreams through the power of manifestation, or so she says while discussing her association with the show, Ashram. Gupta, who will play an image consultant to Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala in the third season of the show, says, “I manifested it. I even told Prakash sir [Jha, creator] that when I saw Aashram during the lockdown, I wished I got the chance to be part of a show like that one. And I did!” That she was an ardent admirer of the series made her appointment a “gift from the universe”, she says.

The show marks Gupta’s second association with Jha after Chakravyuh (2012). “I love working with Prakash sir, and troubling him. His name for me on Aashram’s set was aafat ki pudiya. I love it.” Ask her if the process of working on a show is at odds with doing so for a film and she says, “The effort put in is at par. You only have to shoot more for a series than a film.” If her limited screen appearances are an indication, Gupta seems to have been rather picky with her selections. “I just want to do as I please; love and live my life,” quips the actor, who will soon begin shooting for a psychological thriller film.





Esha Gupta bobby deol chakravyuh prakash jha bollywood news Entertainment News

