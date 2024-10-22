On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a few pictures of herself holding her Yoga mat and walking down the beach

Picture Courtesy/Manisha Koirala's Instagram account

Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has shared that she loves practising Yoga on the beaches of Mumbai.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a few pictures of herself holding her Yoga mat and walking down the beach.

The actress was dressed in Yoga pants with a matching shirt, and a pair of white sneakers. She tied her hair at the back, and rounded up her look with a pair of sunglasses.

She wrote in the caption, “Keep moving, in whatever form it takes—be it yoga, gym, aerobics, or dance. While in Mumbai, I love practising yoga on the beach, especially in the early morning when the city is quiet, and the sea breeze energises the soul”.

She further mentioned, “There’s a deep connection with ourselves and the world around us at the beach. Everything feels bigger, brighter, and more interesting when you engage your body and mind in movement. It brings a sense of peace. #YogaOnTheBeach #MumbaiMornings #StayActive”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a Reel in which she could be seen jetting off to some place from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. In the video, the actress was seen decked up in a pair of loose denims and a black t-shirt. She accessorised her look with a fanny bag, a pair of sunglasses, and a scarf with polka dots.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress last essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan in ‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’ directed by Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show, which tells the story of the eponymous district in British India, marked the OTT debut of Bhansali with whom Manisha worked in ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’. ‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’ has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix.

