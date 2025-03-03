With Footage releasing in Hindi, Manju Warrier says she wants to gauge the Malayalam movie’s popularity among Bollywood-loving audience

Manju Warrier in the film. Pics/Yogen Shah, Instagram

Almost six months after the release of Malayalam thriller Footage, the makers are bringing the Hindi version of the Manju Warrier-starrer to the audience. Saiju Sreedharan’s directorial venture will hit the theatres later this week. Ahead of the dubbed version’s date with the audience, Warrier says, “Whenever I have been to Mumbai or north India, people have come up to me and talked about my films. But that is an audience that loves watching Malayalam films. With Footage, I want to see how the Hindi film audience, which doesn’t consume Malayalam movies, responds to it.”

Bollywood fans, who may not be familiar with the National Award-winning actor, will recognise a name in the movie’s credits. Footage, which belongs to the less-explored genre of found-footage, is presented by Anurag Kashyap. Teaming up with the filmmaker has Warrier elated. “I remember I had first met Anurag sir at the première of a Malayalam film. I was surprised that he even knew my name! Since then, we’ve been friends. When we finished filming Footage, he wanted to watch it. After watching it, he presented it in Malayalam, and now he is backing it in Hindi,” she smiles.

The actor has two more releases lined up—L2: Empuraan, and Mr X. Bollywood too is on Warrier’s mind. In fact, she was to star in a Hindi film opposite R Madhavan. “We had started shooting for it, but had to [halt] it midway due to COVID. We couldn’t resume it due to various reasons,” she recalls, before adding, “I am looking forward to doing good films in Hindi.”