Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mannara Chopra breaks down at fathers last rites carries bier during funeral

Mannara Chopra breaks down at father's last rites, carries bier during funeral

Updated on: 19 June,2025 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mannara Chopra carried out her elder daughter duties at father Raman Rai Handa's funeral on Wednesday. Parineeti Chopra's dad and Priyanka Chopra's brother were spotted at the funeral

Mannara Chopra breaks down at father's last rites, carries bier during funeral

Mannara Chopra

Listen to this article
Mannara Chopra breaks down at father's last rites, carries bier during funeral
x
00:00

The last rites of actor and Bigg Boss fame Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, were held in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. He passed away on June 16 at the age of 72. Raman Rai Handa was a prominent Delhi High Court lawyer. Parineeti Chopra's dad and Priyanka Chopra's brother were spotted at the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Mannara breaks down at father's funeral


Several images and videos from the funeral surfaced online. Mannara and her sister Mitali were seen holding onto each other, inconsolable. Mannara was visibly shattered as she proceeded with the last rites of her father. 


She was surrounded by her sister and other family members at the Oshiwara crematorium. The actress was in tears as she gave a shoulder to her father's bier at the funeral, fulfilling her elder child duties. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The news of her father's demise was shared by Mannara herself, who posted a statement on Instagram. The message read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Mannara's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra also paid her condolences after learning about her uncle's demise.

"You will always be in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace, uncle. Om Shanti," Priyanka wrote.

About Raman Rai Handa

Raman Rai Handa was a respectable lawyer who worked at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's paternal aunt, Kamini Chopra. The late lawyer is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. Mannara's father shared a good bond with his in-laws, the Chopras. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manarra had said, " If I would take my family's name, they would have called me a nepo kid. They would have said that I don't have a personality. Now that I didn't take their names, they created another story that my relationship with my sisters is not good. My relations are very sorted."

Despite both his daughters and extended family being celebrities and in the limelight, he usually preferred a private life away from the public eye. However, his wife is often seen with her daughters and also posts about them on social media. Mannara and Mitali, too, share pictures with their mother on social media.

He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and two daughters, Mannara and Mitali.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mannara Funeral bollywood bollywood news Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK