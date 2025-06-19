Mannara Chopra carried out her elder daughter duties at father Raman Rai Handa's funeral on Wednesday. Parineeti Chopra's dad and Priyanka Chopra's brother were spotted at the funeral

The last rites of actor and Bigg Boss fame Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, were held in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. He passed away on June 16 at the age of 72. Raman Rai Handa was a prominent Delhi High Court lawyer. Parineeti Chopra's dad and Priyanka Chopra's brother were spotted at the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Mannara breaks down at father's funeral

Several images and videos from the funeral surfaced online. Mannara and her sister Mitali were seen holding onto each other, inconsolable. Mannara was visibly shattered as she proceeded with the last rites of her father.

She was surrounded by her sister and other family members at the Oshiwara crematorium. The actress was in tears as she gave a shoulder to her father's bier at the funeral, fulfilling her elder child duties.

The news of her father's demise was shared by Mannara herself, who posted a statement on Instagram. The message read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Mannara's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra also paid her condolences after learning about her uncle's demise.

"You will always be in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace, uncle. Om Shanti," Priyanka wrote.

About Raman Rai Handa

Raman Rai Handa was a respectable lawyer who worked at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's paternal aunt, Kamini Chopra. The late lawyer is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. Mannara's father shared a good bond with his in-laws, the Chopras. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manarra had said, " If I would take my family's name, they would have called me a nepo kid. They would have said that I don't have a personality. Now that I didn't take their names, they created another story that my relationship with my sisters is not good. My relations are very sorted."

Despite both his daughters and extended family being celebrities and in the limelight, he usually preferred a private life away from the public eye. However, his wife is often seen with her daughters and also posts about them on social media. Mannara and Mitali, too, share pictures with their mother on social media.

