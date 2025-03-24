In a video shared by Mannara Chopra, she claims that the flight left 15 minutes prior and the staff refused to let her through the gate, interfering with her professional commitments

Actor and reality TV star Mannara Chopra recently went on a rant against an airline after it refused to let her board a flight. In a video shared by Mannara, she claims that the flight left 15 minutes prior and the staff refused to let her through the gate, interfering with her professional commitments. She kept asking, “What is this behaviour?” She then pans the camera to a fellow passenger who also schools the ground staff on her behalf stating that they should allow a big celebrity to board the flight and that she’s serving the country.

Mannara trolled for her rant video

As the video went viral on social media, scores of netizens trolled Mannara. One user wrote, “It was your duty to come early since boarding closes 30 min before take off. No point yelling at staff. They are right.”

“Bro doors are supposed to get closed 25 minutes before departure!! screaming illiteracy,” added another.

One user commented, “Big Celebrity??? Serving this country! They must have called Barbie Handa and she in her belief that she is now Mannara Chopra must not have realised.”

Mannara’s journey into showbiz

Mannara stepped into the world of acting in 2014 and has showcased her prowess in different language films such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha's Zid, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, Chopra had a special appearance in a song in two Tamil films Sandamarutham and Kaaval.

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in Thikka. She made her Kannada film debut Rogue in 2017. She gained major stardom after she featured in the 17th edition of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up and the winner was Munawar Faruqui.

She made her web debut with Bhootmate, in which she played a ghost named Pari. She is recently seen in Laughter Chefs as a contestant. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Thiragabadara Saami, starring Raj Tarun, and in the Punjabi film Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.