Amid a wave of films being re-released in India, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Suraj Pe Magal Bhari' will also be getting a second chance on the big screen

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be released on October 18

Listen to this article Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' to be re-released in theatres x 00:00

Zee Studios is all set to re-release their film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' in theatres. The film that promises to once again tickle the funny bone of audiences will be released in cinemas on October 18. Starring the versatile Manoj Bajpayee, charismatic Diljit Dosanjh, and the talented Fatima Sana Shaikh, this light-hearted comedy directed by Abhishek Sharma is making its return to the big screen for viewers who missed out during its initial run in 2020.

Diljit Dosanjh's undeniable screen presence and comedic brilliance complemented with Manoj Bajpayee's superlative craft and Fatima Sana Shaikh's charm makes this film, a must-watch. 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' was initially released at a time when theatres were slowly reopening post-pandemic, and despite the challenges, it managed to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Now, with its re-release, Zee Studios is offering moviegoers another chance to experience this delightful entertainer on the big screen, where its larger-than-life comedic sequences and heartwarming moments are best enjoyed.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is immensely excited about the re-release of the film. Taking to social media, Fatima shared the poster of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' and expressed her exhilaration for its re-release in the caption, writing:

"Phir se padega Suraj par Mangal bhaari, on 18th October! Are you ready?

Mark your dates if you haven't yet!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

The trend of re-releases in theatres is here to stay

It’s noteworthy that many underrated yet niche films are being re-released in theaters these days. Fatima’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will certainly add to the entertainment for audiences. Amidst the re-release of several incredible films that have opened to roaring responses, Fatima’s film is hopeful of making waves as well.

Kamal Gianchandani, President of MAI (Multiplex Association of India) feels that the trend for re-release is here to stay. "We keep talking about streaming vs theatres, but these re-releases, the ones that are doing well, are a great example of a positive symbiotic relationship between streaming and theatres. Tumbbad, which has been available for 6-7 years, doing these sort of numbers like a brand new film is not something we would have imagined 3-4 years back. The streaming, fanbase, word of mouth, the quality – all of it has contributed to the success. But this is one variable. The success of Laila Majnu could be because the actress has suddenly become popular. We as exhibitors would like to be of service to all segments and re-releases is part of the strategy. It is a trend here to stay."