Manoj Muntashir: Blended today’s language with Tulsidas’s piety

Last week, the Adipurush team unveiled the first song, Jai Shri Ram, from Om Raut’s directorial venture. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir says that while the track serves as the theme of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer, Ram Siya Ram — that releases today — is designed as an ode to the lead couple’s love. “Jai Shri Ram was composed by Ajay-Atul first, and then the lyrics were written. When Om and I heard it, we instantly knew we had something divine on our hands. Through it, we wanted to convey the magnificence of Lord Ram. Ram Siya Ram is about the equation and love between Lord Ram and Sita Devi, and also addresses how the Ramayana is an integral part of our lives,” says Muntashir, who has also written the movie’s dialogues.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana and is one of the most ambitious films of 2023. Muntashir says that given the movie’s subject, he turned to poet Tulsidas for inspiration. “I’ve been heavily inspired by him in the entire album. I’ve tried to mix his thoughts with colloquial words, as the film is releasing in 2023. So, I blended today’s language and culture with the piety of Baba Tulsidas.” He found a perfect collaborator in Raut. The director, he says, is well-versed with the scriptures. “Om has studied the different versions of the Ramayana.”

