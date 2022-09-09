Manoj Muntashir: Boney ji said, AR sir wants you to write songs

Ecstatic that Rahman requested for him to be roped in as Maidaan’s lyricist, Manoj Muntashir on the challenges of penning songs for a sports drama
Penning songs for dramas inspired by real-life events or personalities can be tricky, says Manoj Muntashir. The lyricist would know — he has, after all, written songs for Kesari (2019), Shershaah (2021) and Saina (2021). Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, the late coach and manager of the Indian football team who led the country to victory at the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games, is the latest addition to his list. What makes the project all the more special is that it unites the lyricist with composer AR Rahman. Muntashir reveals that Rahman requested producer Boney Kapoor and director Amit R Sharma to bring him on board as the lyricist. The songwriter shares, “I always dreamt of writing for him. It was nothing less than a moment of ecstasy when Boney ji called me and said, ‘AR sir wants you to write songs for Maidaan.’”
So, how was the experience of joining forces with the Mozart of Madras? “Divine,” beams Muntashir. “If anything matches his aura, it’s his simplicity. He is a true son of Saraswati, and has brought our country such glory. I remember, during a session at Rahman sir’s studio in Chennai, he was trying to inspire me to write some magnificent lines. He said, ‘Give it your best shot, aim for the prestigious National Film Awards.’ Soon after I returned to Mumbai, the National Awards were announced, and I had won it for the Sania song, Parinda,” he marvels.
Maidaan’s album will be a mix of romantic and inspirational songs. He adds, “We are working on the title track. Sports dramas revolve around real-life people. The challenge then is to make it entertaining, inspiring and real at the same time.”
