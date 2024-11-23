Eagerly waiting for her next film Maalik, Manushi Chhillar says the box office failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has taught her to focus on being an actor

It’s been a busy year for former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who entered Bollywood with Samrat Prithviraj (2022). Even though the year has not been entirely successful, with two theatrical releases—Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Operation Valentine with Telugu star Varun Tej—being some of the biggest films of her career, Chhillar has taken it in her stride. How did she cope with the non-performance of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer at the box office?

“When a film like that didn’t do well, it took away the pressure of doing a big film and delivering a hit. I realised you could have every ingredient in your soup, but it still might not be what the people want, and I have no control over it. I also realised what I needed to put more effort into. Instead of thinking about theatre, OTT, or box office numbers, I [need to put] my efforts into being an actor. Films will come and go. I want to take up roles where I can also explore [myself] as an actor. Working on your craft and skill set makes you secure as an actor. I learnt action for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and that’s a skill set that will come handy for another actioner,” explained Chhillar.

Interestingly, Chhillar’s next action film is the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik, directed by Pulkit. While it’s still unclear if the model-turned-actor will be throwing punches in this, she is thrilled about sharing screen space with the Stree 2 actor. “I remember watching him in Bareilly Ki Barfi [2017]. The scene of him walking to a paan shop to the background [score] of Badass babua has been ingrained in my head since then,” reminisces the actor, adding that leaving an impression even in a five-minute role is something she admires. “Rajkummar is someone who is purely focused on the scripts he chooses, and his choices are very good,” says Chhillar, who got the opportunity to perform at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Being a fan of Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dancing was always on her wish list after being trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Kathak.