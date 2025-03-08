Manushi Chhillar and Veer Pahariya made headlines for their rumoured affair in 2024. Quashing all such speculations, the former Miss World said that a lot of things written about her personal life are false

Manushi Chhillar, Veer Pahariya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Manushi Chhillar quashes dating rumours with Veer Pahariya: ‘If I hang out with a male friend…’ x 00:00

Bollywood beauty Manushi Chhillar, who was spotted with Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, ended up making headlines for their rumoured affair. Quashing all such speculations, the former Miss World said that a lot of things written about her personal life are false and that Veer simply accompanied her since she didn’t know anyone.

Manushi on dating rumours with Veer

In an interview with Bombay Times, Manushi said, "A lot of things written about my personal life have been completely false. If I spend too much time with my girlfriends, does it mean I’m not interested in boys? And if I hang out with a male friend, does it automatically mean we’re dating?"

Speaking about her linkup rumours with Veer, she added, “No (we are not dating), absolutely not. He’s a good friend. He was lovely enough to give me company during a wedding where I didn’t know anyone. That’s pretty much it. That’s my only interaction with the boy."

In 2022, Manushi was reported to be dating businessman Nikhil Kamath. For the uninformed, Nikhil is the co-founder of a financial services company and was previously married to Amanda Puravankara. However, they separated within a year and got divorced in early 2021. He is currently rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty.

Manushi Chhillar’s work front

On the work front, the young diva made her acting debut in 2022 with the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, in which she essayed the role of Sanyogita. Manushi then featured in 2023 in the comedy-drama The Great Indian Family, opposite Vicky Kaushal.

She then essayed the role of a wing commander in the 2024 Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie Operation Valentine. She starred opposite Varun Tej in the action drama film, which was based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes.

Manushi last featured in the science fiction action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which featured Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Manushi now has an action thriller Tehran in her kitty. It is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie stars John Abraham and Neeru Bajwa.