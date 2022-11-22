Have you heard? Manushi dating Nikhil?

Reportedly, Manushi and businessman Nikhil have been dating for about a year. What’s more, their families too are said to share a friendly equation
Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath
Earlier this year, Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj, playing princess Sanyogita whom the kings of the bygone era wanted to marry. Off screen, the former Miss World has apparently lost her heart to businessman Nikhil Kamath. Reportedly, the two have been dating for about a year. What’s more, their families too are said to share a friendly equation. For the uninformed, Nikhil is the co-founder of a financial services company, and was previously married to Amanda Puravankara. However, they separated within a year and got divorced in early 2021. Interestingly, Manushi and he have gone on quite a few holidays together, the last being to Rishikesh. They are said to be keeping their relationship under the radar as she is focusing on her acting career and doesn’t want to be written about for her personal life. Yeah, sure.
Touring times ahead
Akshay Kumar remains undeterred by his films’ underwhelming performance at the box office this year. Even as he goes about his upcoming slate of movies, the actor announced his next offering. This time around, it is an international tour, scheduled to take place in North America next year. The Khiladi Kumar will be joined by a bevy of talented beauties, comprising Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa. Sharing the news with a VFX-loaded video on social media, Akki wrote, “Are you up for a giant party? Gear up, The Entertainers are coming your way! North America, March 2023.” Reportedly, Aparshakti Khurana, Jasleen Royal, Stebin Ben, Zahran Khan and Azeem Dayani will be joining the show too.
No gaali-galoch
Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya has been rated U/A by the Censor Board, with some recommendations. One expletive in Hindi has been replaced with ‘gadha’, while the makers have incorporated a scream in place of another. Moreover, non-abusive phrases were also sought to be changed. So, the makers replaced ‘Ganga Jamuna mix’ with ‘Ganga Jamuna juice’, ‘sansad’ with ‘body’, and ‘PMO’ with ‘minister’. The film is two hours and 36 minutes long.
Spoofing around
Over four years since Gold (2018), Reema Kagti is gearing up for her next directorial venture. Known for her unconventional subjects, she is making a superhero satire for an international streaming platform. Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora have been signed on to play avid movie-buffs who set out to make a desi superhero satire on a modest budget. Pre-production is underway and Reema is planning to shoot the film over a two-month schedule, starting January 2023, in Nashik. The narrative is said to touch deeper social issues through the amateurs’ attempt to make a parody superhero film in small-town India. The yet-untitled venture will begin streaming late next year.
Taking on new challenges
Rajkummar Rao continues to tread off the beaten path. Driven by the constant quest to explore the unexplored, the actor begins his next, Sri, with Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani. What makes this a new challenge is that the actor portrays visually-impaired businessman Srikanth Bolla in the biopic that revolves around his triumph over adverse circumstances, and founding the successful Bollant Industries. While Alaya F plays the leading lady, the film also sees Jyotika return to Hindi cinema over 21 years since the trilingual, Little John (2001). Srikanth gave the mahurat clap for the film that is backed by Bhushan Kumar.
Home away from home
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who were in Dubai for a property launch recently, were so impressed that they struck their new real estate deal together. They reportedly booked their new home, located in the Jumeirah Village Circle area in Dubai. The expansive property also comes with its private pool, just like the sprawling 4 BHK sea-facing apartment he bought in Bandra earlier this May. Tejasswi also bought a plush home in Goa in September.
Daamaad No 1
Abhishek Bachchan is known to be a loving husband to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and a doting daddy to Aaradhya. Recently, he won netizens’ hearts after pictures of him escorting mother-in-law Vrinda Rai to her car after Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations went viral on social media. While one user commented, “What a great daamaad,” another wrote, “Proud of you. Abhishek.” So tomorrow, if David Dhawan or any filmmaker plans to make a film titled Daamaad No 1, must say Abhishek would be perfect for the part. And he has to like the script, but of course!