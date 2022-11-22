Have you heard? Manushi dating Nikhil?

Reportedly, Manushi and businessman Nikhil have been dating for about a year. What’s more, their families too are said to share a friendly equation

Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath

Earlier this year, Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj, playing princess Sanyogita whom the kings of the bygone era wanted to marry. Off screen, the former Miss World has apparently lost her heart to businessman Nikhil Kamath. Reportedly, the two have been dating for about a year. What’s more, their families too are said to share a friendly equation. For the uninformed, Nikhil is the co-founder of a financial services company, and was previously married to Amanda Puravankara. However, they separated within a year and got divorced in early 2021. Interestingly, Manushi and he have gone on quite a few holidays together, the last being to Rishikesh. They are said to be keeping their relationship under the radar as she is focusing on her acting career and doesn’t want to be written about for her personal life. Yeah, sure.

Touring times ahead

Akshay Kumar remains undeterred by his films’ underwhelming performance at the box office this year. Even as he goes about his upcoming slate of movies, the actor announced his next offering. This time around, it is an international tour, scheduled to take place in North America next year. The Khiladi Kumar will be joined by a bevy of talented beauties, comprising Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa. Sharing the news with a VFX-loaded video on social media, Akki wrote, “Are you up for a giant party? Gear up, The Entertainers are coming your way! North America, March 2023.” Reportedly, Aparshakti Khurana, Jasleen Royal, Stebin Ben, Zahran Khan and Azeem Dayani will be joining the show too.

No gaali-galoch

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya has been rated U/A by the Censor Board, with some recommendations. One expletive in Hindi has been replaced with ‘gadha’, while the makers have incorporated a scream in place of another. Moreover, non-abusive phrases were also sought to be changed. So, the makers replaced ‘Ganga Jamuna mix’ with ‘Ganga Jamuna juice’, ‘sansad’ with ‘body’, and ‘PMO’ with ‘minister’. The film is two hours and 36 minutes long.

Also Read: Have you heard? Metro life first, Aashiqui later

Spoofing around

Over four years since Gold (2018), Reema Kagti is gearing up for her next directorial venture. Known for her unconventional subjects, she is making a superhero satire for an international streaming platform. Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora have been signed on to play avid movie-buffs who set out to make a desi superhero satire on a modest budget. Pre-production is underway and Reema is planning to shoot the film over a two-month schedule, starting January 2023, in Nashik. The narrative is said to touch deeper social issues through the amateurs’ attempt to make a parody superhero film in small-town India. The yet-untitled venture will begin streaming late next year.

Taking on new challenges

Rajkummar Rao continues to tread off the beaten path. Driven by the constant quest to explore the unexplored, the actor begins his next, Sri, with Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani. What makes this a new challenge is that the actor portrays visually-impaired businessman Srikanth Bolla in the biopic that revolves around his triumph over adverse circumstances, and founding the successful Bollant Industries. While Alaya F plays the leading lady, the film also sees Jyotika return to Hindi cinema over 21 years since the trilingual, Little John (2001). Srikanth gave the mahurat clap for the film that is backed by Bhushan Kumar.

Also Read: Have you heard? Teaming up for a comedy

Home away from home

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who were in Dubai for a property launch recently, were so impressed that they struck their new real estate deal together. They reportedly booked their new home, located in the Jumeirah Village Circle area in Dubai. The expansive property also comes with its private pool, just like the sprawling 4 BHK sea-facing apartment he bought in Bandra earlier this May. Tejasswi also bought a plush home in Goa in September.

Daamaad No 1

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be a loving husband to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and a doting daddy to Aaradhya. Recently, he won netizens’ hearts after pictures of him escorting mother-in-law Vrinda Rai to her car after Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations went viral on social media. While one user commented, “What a great daamaad,” another wrote, “Proud of you. Abhishek.” So tomorrow, if David Dhawan or any filmmaker plans to make a film titled Daamaad No 1, must say Abhishek would be perfect for the part. And he has to like the script, but of course!

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 3 + 5 Submit Request