Manushi Chhillar on 'Tehran': Gives me chance to present myself in a new avatar

Updated on: 09 August,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

After princess act in 'Samrat Prithviraj', Manushi gears up for a fierce role as she kicks off latest schedule of 'Tehran'

John Abraham with Manushi Chhillar


Only three months after Samrat Prithviraj’s release, Manushi Chhillar has begun work on her next, 'Tehran', opposite John Abraham. For Chhillar, diving deep into distinct worlds is among the most exciting aspects of being an actor. She notes that director Arun Gopalan’s geopolitical thriller is far removed from the historical drama that was her debut vehicle, thus giving her the opportunity to tell different stories on screen. Having recently kicked off the second schedule of Tehran in Mumbai, the actor says, “It is validating that I’m being offered diverse roles. I’m excited about Tehran as it not only gives me a chance to present myself in a new avatar, but will also allow me to learn and grow as an actor.”

In the film’s first look that was unveiled last month, the actor can be seen sporting short hair and toting a gun. She refuses to divulge details about her fierce character, only saying, “My producer, Dinesh Vijan, has been hugely supportive. It was heartwarming to receive so much love after my first look from Tehran dropped online.”


