Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhagyashree Thought film would focus on hero heroine

Bhagyashree: ‘Thought film would focus on hero-heroine’

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Making inroads into Bollywood, Marathi actor Bhagyashree surprised to grab eyeballs with her supporting role of Rukku in Munjya

Limaye (right) with the director

Listen to this article
Munjya took many by surprise when it crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. But for Bhagyashree Limaye, the bigger surprise was that her supporting role of Rukku, sister to leading man Abhay Verma’s character, won praise from the audiences. “I thought because [it is a] Bollywood mainstream film, it would focus on the hero, heroine, or the main characters. But people noticing Rukku and my performance was overwhelming to me,” says the actor, who has roots in Marathi television. 


After foraying into acting with Marathi show Ghadge & Suun (2017), she featured in several Marathi offerings before being Bollywood-bound with Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021). Director Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy has given her a boost as she finds her footing in the industry. “[While shooting], none of us was interested in how much money the film would make. We were just having fun. I only cared whether my character is making any difference to the story.”


Asked how different it was working in a Hindi film vis-à-vis a Marathi project, Limaye says, “Since they didn’t know much about my previous work, people were surprised to see my performance. I loved seeing their reactions when they noticed my work.” She has had another release in TVF’s Sisterhood.


