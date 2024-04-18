Masaba Gupta expecting first child with husband Satyadeep Misra: 'Two little feet are on their way'

Elated over Masaba's pregnancy, her mother and veteran actress Neena Gupta wrote, “My children are going to have a child. What can be happier than this?”

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra Pic/Instagram

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with actor-husband Satyadeep Misra. She took to Instagram and shared the happy news with her followers. The couple posed in front of a mural with feet in one of the pictures. Masaba wrote in the caption, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad"

Masaba’s mother and veteran actress Neena Gupta also shared the same post and wrote, “My children are going to have a child. What can be happier than this?”

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena, her father and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, and step-father Vivek Mehra.

Neena and Vivian had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

During an interview with Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Masaba opened up about her feelings about growing up as a child to celebrity parents. also mentioned that there was a common misconception that she would inherit a substantial fortune from her father.

"I was very grateful that I had what I had. Everyone tells me, ‘Oh you’ve become successful because of your mum and your dad’. Someone once apparently told a friend once that, ‘What does she have to do. Her dad left her hundreds of crores’. I said no, there’s no hundreds of crores. They are being built, but I am building that myself.”

She added, “But I never felt that it was a negative. I thought it was a positive because I had such a great benchmark. I had two examples in my house on how great you can be and I always saw it like that.”

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

Masaba Gupta was seen in the semi-fictionalised show 'Masaba Masaba', which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. It came out with two seasons on Netflix.

