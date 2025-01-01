Mathias Boe shared an unseen picture with actress Taapsee Pannu from their marriage. The couple had a quiet and secret wedding in Udaipur on March 23

Actress Taapsee Pannu got married last year to her longtime boyfriend badminton player Mathias Boe. The couple had a quiet wedding ceremony and succefully managed to keep it under wraps and away from the eyes of the paparazzi. The couple also never shared official pictures from the wedding ceremony. On the last day of 024, Mathias shared a picture of him and Taapsee signing their wedding document and legally registering their marriage.

Sharing a monochromatic picture of Taapsee and Mathias signing their wedding picture, the player-turned coach wrote, "2024 is coming to an end. A really happening year for me, one of the most eventfull years of my life. A girlfriend that became my wife, and a family that became bigger. I wish everyone a very happy New Year blessed with the love from your family and friends"

The couple tied the knot in Udaipur on March 23, 2024. Only a few selected family and friends were invited to the intimate affair. Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon were amongst the few celebrities who attended the couple's wedding.

Taapsee Pannu said that the intimate wedding ceremony they had in Udaipur in March was sort of a formal announcement of their marriage as people were not aware. She further said that she had tied the knot with Mathias Boe in December 2023. She mentioned that her first wedding anniversary is approaching soon. Taapsee further said that in December they had just signed the papers. Taapsee also said, "If I hadn't mentioned it today, no one would have known."

Taapsee and Mathias’ Love Story

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned-coach for India. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship. Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating around her Bollywood debut in 2013. He turned coach after retirement in 2020.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan India, Taapsee talked about her relationship with Mathias. She said, “It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least—I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting and I grew to love him. So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly. It is a fact though, which I keep repeating in most interviews about him—when I met him I felt like I met a man."

She added, "I had dated so many boys before him, and suddenly, I met a guy who didn’t feel like anyone I’d been with before. So there’s this sudden sense of security and maturity, which was so evident that I felt like ‘Okay, you’ve finally found the man’.”