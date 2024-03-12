Breaking News
Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal host star studded sangeet night Priyanka Chopras mother attends
Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal host star-studded sangeet night, Priyanka Chopra's mother attends

Updated on: 12 March,2024 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal are all set to tie the knot tonight. On Monday, they hosted a sangeet ceremony which was attended by celebs close to Meera as well

Guests at Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal's sangeet

Actress Meera Chopra is all set to tie the knot with businessman Rakshit Kejriwal tonight. The couple will be husband and wife before the date changes. Ahead of their wedding ceremony, they hosted a sangeet night in Jaipur on Monday. The couple are having a two day wedding festivity that began with a mehendi and sangeet ceremony on Monday, March 11 in Jaipur.


As the Sangeet ceremony happened yesterday , there was a star-studded night along with many eminent guests from the film industry namely Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Gaurav Chopra and others. While Priyanka Chopra could not attend her cousin's wedding due to her professional commitments, her mother Madhu Chopra was present. The event was attended by close friends and relatives of the Chopra family, but some film industry bigwigs with whom Meera has worked were present. Some of the names included Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Bajwa, and Gaurav Chopra. 


While her mehendi flaunts her soon-to-e husband's initials RK, it also has the Shiv and Parvati mantras embedded in between the gorgeous design. For one of the events for the first day, Meera looked stunning in a white floor-length Anarkali suit while the groom suited up in a blue three-piece. 


While grand preparations are underway, what will make it more special for Meera, is that she will be wearing a Sabyasachi outfit for her wedding day. Meera, who was recently seen in Sandeep Singh's 'Safed' will make for the most beautiful Sabyasachi bride as her outfit is made keeping her personality and taste in mind. 

According to the wedding invite that had gone viral, Meera and Rakshit, son of Vandana and Hari Kumar Kejriwal will be having a destination wedding in Jaipur. The festivities will take place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort. 

The mehendi ceremony took place on March 11 from 5 pm onwards at the same venue. The couple also hosted a sangeet and cocktail ceremony on the same day from 7 pm onwards 

The D-Day began with a haldi ceremony at 10 am. The couple's traditional saat pheras were scheduled for 4.30 m on March 12. After the pheras, the couple will be hosting a reception for the guests which will start at 9 pm. 

